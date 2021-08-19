Have You Been Love Bombed Or Done It Yourself!

‘Love bombing is excessive and inappropriately showering someone with gifts, compliments, texts, phone calls, promises, attention, or affection.’

‘It is a lack of ability to reassure oneself, and an attempt to avoid real intimacy.’

The scariest part of love bombing is that it can feel great – that’s the whole point – and thus can become harder to recognize.

Love bombing is often associated with narcissism, which exists on a spectrum and, in its more extreme form, is recognized as a mental disorder.

Previously, we were told five signs of narcissism to look out for in others, which are: