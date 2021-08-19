Have You Been Love Bombed Or Done It Yourself!
Watch out!
‘Love bombing is excessive and inappropriately showering someone with gifts, compliments, texts, phone calls, promises, attention, or affection.’
‘It is a lack of ability to reassure oneself, and an attempt to avoid real intimacy.’
The scariest part of love bombing is that it can feel great – that’s the whole point – and thus can become harder to recognize.
Love bombing is often associated with narcissism, which exists on a spectrum and, in its more extreme form, is recognized as a mental disorder.
Previously, we were told five signs of narcissism to look out for in others, which are:
- Never taking any responsibility for their actions
- Lack of empathy
- Gaslighting
- Pathological lying
- Extreme childhood – such as being very spoilt or being estranged from parents and/or siblings