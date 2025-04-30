The Health Trend That’s Breaking Wind and Boosting Wellness: Fart Walks

You’ve heard of hot girl walks… now get ready for fart walks — the hilariously honest health trend your gut’s been begging for.

Coined by Canadian cookbook author Mairlyn Smith, a fart walk is exactly what it sounds like: a brisk post-dinner stroll that helps move gas through your system while also giving your body a serious wellness boost. Smith swears by her nightly 60-minute walks with her husband, proudly declaring it the secret to aging well (and letting it rip).

Why Fart Walks Work

The science checks out — walking after a meal can improve digestion, reduce bloating, and lower your risk of chronic diseases. Cancer experts even recommend 150 to 300 minutes of moderate activity per week to help prevent illnesses like cancer. If that sounds like a lot, good news: even 10 minutes a day can make a difference in easing that post-meal puffiness.

Bonus? A 2021 study found walking was better for digestion than running. Your knees and your jeans will thank you.

RELATED: Couples Who Fart Together, Stay Together—Seriously

Proper Fart Walk Form (Yes, There’s a Science to It)

Want to walk like a fart-walk pro? Researchers in Iran suggest the ideal form includes:

Hands clasped behind your back

Head slightly bowed forward

This helps push trapped gas south and keeps you from swallowing more air — a win-win for your gut and anyone nearby.

Let That Gas Pass

Gas is a normal part of digestion, especially if you're fuelling your body with gut-friendly, high-fibre foods like beans, grains, and veggies. But if you just plop down after a meal? That gas can hang around like an uninvited guest, causing cramps, bloating, and general bad vibes.

So, next time you polish off dinner, lace up, step out, and let it rip — your body (and sense of humour) will thank you.