The 2020 Patchless Ride for Autism is unfortunately cancelled due to COVID, but in the Patchless M.C. way, they are still going to make a great effort to fulfill our yearly commitment to Simcoe County Autism and the kids by having a “Helmet Drive” (like a boot drive).

THIS Saturday, September 19th at the Edanvale Aerodome/Airport, at Hanger 26 on Hwy 26 between Edenvale & Stayner.

Find them in the large paved parking lot from 9:30am till 3pm.

The Hanger restaurant will have a live band playing, will have a bbq going and has agreed to donate 10% of all food & beverage sales to Simcoe County Autisim through us.

In these difficult times, Simcoe County Autism, more than ever, can use everyone’s support.

For more details, click HERE.