HERE ARE THE CAR COLOURS THAT DO THE BEST AND WORST JOB HOLDING THEIR VALUE

If you want to get good money for a car when you sell it one day, plan on a bright colour. Or the Weinermobile.

A new study looked at which car colours hold their value the best over three years. And yellow cars sell for the highest average price of any colour.

The rest of the top five colours that hold their value the best are Beige, orange, green, and grey.

The colour that holds its value the worst is gold. Yellow cars lose an average of 20.4% of their value, gold cars lose more than double that, at 45.6%.

The rest of the five worst colours are Brown, purple, black, and white.