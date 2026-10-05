THE HOTTEST HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR 2026 🎃

If you're already wondering “What the hell am I supposed to be for Halloween?” Spirit Halloween has released its list of the biggest costume trends for 2026.

And apparently, we're getting a weird little cocktail of Disney, superheroes, K-pop and Y2K nostalgia.

🎃 THE BIG COSTUMES THIS YEAR:

TOY STORY

Thanks to Toy Story 5, expect plenty of Woodys, Buzz Lightyears and Jessies. At this point, Toy Story has been around so long that the adults dressing as Woody probably have a colonoscopy booked.



KPOP DEMON HUNTERS

Still huge after being one of the hottest costumes of 2025.

If you have kids, you already know.

If you don't, just smile and nod.



SUPERHEROES & MYTHOLOGY

Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey are expected to inspire plenty of costumes.

So expect Spider-Man, Greek gods and at least one guy who puts on a bedsheet and insists he's Zeus.

RELATED: 5 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Shopping at Spirit Halloween

AND THEN THERE'S... “CERTIFIED IT GIRL”

Spirit describes this as Y2K glamour with a sexy edge.

Millennial translation:

Dig through your parents' basement for your Von Dutch hat, low-rise jeans and pink Motorola Razr.

Congratulations. You're vintage now.

Spirit also expects the classics to remain popular: horror characters, video game costumes and giant inflatables.

They've even released an inflatable Goodyear Blimp costume.

Finally, a sexy Halloween costume for those of us who just want personal space and unrestricted access to the snack table.

CELEBRITY COSTUMES

Billboard also has some pop-culture suggestions, including:

Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift at a Knicks game, Dolly Parton, Ilya and Shane from Heated Rivalry...

And perhaps my favourite:

A SHRUB from Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show. Yes. You can spend about $80 to dress up as landscaping.

Which is perfect for Halloween after 40 because you can stand in the corner all night, say absolutely nothing...

and leave the party by 9:15.