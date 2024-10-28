5 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Shopping at Spirit Halloween

Shopping at Spirit Halloween can be a thrill, but according to one seasoned employee, there are a few common missteps customers make.

Here’s how to level up your Halloween shopping game and get the most out of your spooky shopping experience!

1. Going Straight for the Cheap Costumes

If it’s a one-time event, grabbing the most affordable costume might work. But if you’re planning to re-wear it for future parties or events, investing in a higher-quality piece will save you from those dreaded last-minute repairs. A little extra cash upfront can mean the difference between a costume that lasts and one that’s seen better days by night’s end.

2. Skipping Removal Products for Makeup & Prosthetics

Spirit Halloween's makeup kits and prosthetic options can look amazing, but here’s a heads-up: the removal process might be a nightmare without the right products. Many Halloween makeups aren’t designed for easy removal, so plan ahead and grab a proper remover to save yourself from any post-party regret.

3. Missing Out on the Full Store Experience

From the storefront to the checkout line, Spirit Halloween is packed with spooky treasures. Don’t just dart to the costume aisle! Wandering around can reveal some fun finds, especially in the checkout line, where novelty items and last-minute add-ons await. Take a full lap around the store to make sure you don’t miss any hidden gems.

4. Only Shopping Once Per Season

Think one trip will cover it? Spirit Halloween stores get new merchandise in almost every week. If you check back throughout the season, you’re bound to spot something fresh each time. A second (or third) visit might surprise you with costume upgrades or cool décor you missed before.

5. Forgetting the Post-Halloween Clearance Sales

If you’re a bargain hunter or just love Halloween, mark your calendar! Spirit Halloween doesn’t vanish the second Halloween ends. They typically stay open until November 2nd and offer major markdowns on costumes, décor, and accessories. Those post-Halloween sales can score you some amazing deals to stash away for next year.

With these pro tips in mind, you’ll be ready to shop like a Halloween aficionado and avoid the usual pitfalls. So go ahead, haunt those aisles and find the spookiest bargains of the season!