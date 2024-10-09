Spirit Halloween is Turning Into a Christmas Store?

Every year, Spirit Halloween swoops into empty storefronts, taking over vacant spaces with spooky decor and costumes from August until October.

But once Halloween ends, the ghostly retailer usually disappears as quickly as it came. This year, though, things are getting a holiday twist!

Spirit Halloween Is Testing A New Concept!

In a surprising move, Spirit Halloween is planning to stick around after Halloween, but it’s about to swap the ghouls for garland. That’s right – Spirit Christmas is coming.

Once October wraps up, you'll be able to grab not only animatronic monsters and creepy baby dolls, but also holiday decor like inflatable Santas, stockings, and wrapping paper!

According to CNBC, Spirit Christmas will even feature festive activities like interactive photo opportunities with Santa. However, the change isn’t happening everywhere. Spirit Christmas will start small, with only 10 locations in the U.S. Northeast.

The flagship Spirit Christmas store will open its doors on October 18th in May’s Landing, New Jersey, with others following shortly after.

A Holiday Expansion for Spirit?

Spirit Halloween, owned by Spencer Gifts, opened a record 1,525 stores this year across the U.S. and Canada. Typically, the pop-up chain operates for just a few weeks in the lead-up to Halloween and quickly shuts down after October 31st. But with this new holiday venture, a select few Spirit locations will keep their doors open well into December, offering both Halloween and Christmas decor – a true seasonal mash-up!

Whether you’re looking for eerie decorations or jolly ones, Spirit’s got you covered this year. Could this be the beginning of a new holiday tradition for the retailer? We'll just have to wait and see!