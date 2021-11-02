How About Peloton Classes On Your Next Delta Flight?

Peloton is partnering with Delta Air Lines to bring some of its classes to the in-flight entertainment system.

Don’t expect actual Peloton bikes to appear where a seat once was, but rather you will be able to log into the entertainment app for your choice of five stretching and mediation classes.

These classes were produced exclusively for Delta and will be available on planes with seat back screens.

The classes range in length from five to 20 minutes and are intended to help passengers relax, stretch or fall asleep.

Peloton has been evolving into a bigger health and wellness brand beyond its app, stationary bikes and treadmills. They have recently launched their first clothing collection.