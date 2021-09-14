HOW TO KNOW WHEN TO PUT A RING ON IT!

A survey was conducted of 2,000 people in committed relationships and found that on average, they have been together for at least six years, and it only took two years for them to know they wanted to be with their partner forever.

Couples listed the motivators for popping the question to their sweethearts — which included having an affectionate partner, growing together over time, showing commitment, and learning to be better toward each other.

Sixty-two percent of those married with kids said having children played a major factor in them deciding to marry.

Respondents noted they knew their relationship was more than casual dating when their partners introduced them to their friends (67%) and parents (52%).

HOW DO COUPLES KNOW THINGS ARE GETTING SERIOUS?