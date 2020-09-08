HOW TO STOP A WASP STING FROM HURTING SO MUCH!

It’s that time of year when the wasp starts to die off and start dive-bombing you!

There’s nothing like a wasp sting to really damper your day and any outdoor activities you may have planned.

But if one of the most hated-bugs on earth does sting you, here’s what you can do to soften the blow.

Unless you’re allergic to wasps- which in that case can cause anaphylaxis, and requiring emergency treatment, a wasp shouldn’t really cause any serious damage.

That doesn’t mean it’s not painful and totally sucks! If you’re stung, you’re likely to experience pain, redness, and warmth at the site of the sting, as well as hives and itchiness.

The best way to treat a sting is as follows:

Start by washing the affected area with soap and water to remove as much of the venom as you can!

Apply a cold compress to the area for around 10 minutes to reduce the pain and swelling, then remove it for 10 minutes and continue to apply every half-hour.

Keep the wound clean and dry, and cover with a plaster or bandage if needed.

Take over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen if needed use hydrocortisone cream or calamine lotion to relieve itching.

Some home remedies like vinegar and baking soda are often used, but experts say these do not work.