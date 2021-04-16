Instagram To Test Removing Like Counts On Posts Once Again

Facebook says it is going to roll out another test to hide “like” counts on users’ posts in an effort to reduce the pressure of being on social media.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, will soon allow a small group of random users to decide whether or not they want to see the number of likes that their posts and others receive.

This option will be available only on Instagram at first, but the social media giant says it’s also exploring the feature for Facebook.

Instagram began testing hiding likes in 2019 without giving users a choice.

Some people said it reduced the stress of comparing how well-received your posts are compared to others. But other users – in particular, social media influencers – say seeing the number of likes is helpful.

“Some people found this beneficial but some still wanted to see like counts so they could track what’s popular,” the company said in a statement.

The company says this will be a small test and will release more information soon.