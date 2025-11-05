It's National 'Love Your Red Hair' Day
There are many things that redheads do (Because Being a Ginger Is a Full-Time Job)
If you’ve ever loved, dated, worked with, or been screamed at by a redhead — congratulations, you’ve met a human fire alarm. Here’s a list of the chaotic, glorious, sun-burnt truths of being one:
🔥 1. Treat SPF Like Holy Water
Redheads don’t tan — they ignite.
They leave the house in June looking like they’re about to climb Everest: hat, sunglasses, SPF 75, emotional damage.
💋 2. Always Look Like They’re Plotting Something
Even when they’re just thinking about snacks, that resting fiery-bitch-face says revenge.
👹 3. Have Two Moods: Adorable or Demonic
There is no in-between. One minute, they’re giggling over a dog video, the next, they’re cursing your bloodline for eating the last cookie.
🥂 4. Their Freckles Have Freckles
Each one tells a story — usually about forgetting sunscreen once in 1996.
🧨 5. You Don’t “Date” a Redhead. You Survive Them.
They’ll ruin your life, then text you months later like, “Hey stranger 😘.”
💅 6. Their Hair Colour Changes With Their Mood
Copper when flirty. Auburn when furious. Strawberry-blonde when hungover.
🌞 7. Think 20 °C is “Too Hot.”
Anything above room temperature and they’re melting faster than a Timbit on a dashboard.
🍷 8. Get Drunk on Half a Glass of Wine and Still Win Every Argument
They may be small, but they’re powered by rage, Irish ancestry, and Merlot.
👠 9. Can’t Go Anywhere Without Hearing “Is That Natural?”
Yes, Karen. It’s natural. So is this attitude.
🧛♀️ 10. Look Hot Doing Literally Nothing
It’s the curse of the rare. Redheads could be crying in a Shoppers parking lot, and someone would still say, “Wow, your hair looks amazing in this lighting.”
