Janet Jackson’s ‘Nipplegate’ Incident Is Getting A Documentary!

Those behind “Framing Britney Spears’ have set their eyes on another scandal this time involving Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show!

During the performance with JT, one of Janet’s breasts was exposed and it’s still unclear who specifically was to blame for this event.

Bosses and sponsors freaked out, Janet (not JT) received major backlash and this documentary will explore all that!

A source tells the New York Post, “It’s going to be all about the fall-out and the suits who f***ed over Janet.” The source adds, “They’re reaching out to everyone who was involved — dancers, stylists, directors. Everyone.”

No word on if Janet will participate in this documentary, but as you can see from The Post’s last documentary, they don’t need the actual person for it to be a big hit- just people willing to talk.

The story goes, that it was a former stylist of Jackson’s that encouraged the stunt to compete with the Britney Spears/Madonna kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards that happened before the Super Bowl.

The former stylist, Wayne Scot Lukas says, “I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do.”