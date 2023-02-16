Jennifer Coolidge Calls Police On Trespasser At Her Home

Jennifer Coolidge, AKA Stifler’s Mom was looking through her security camera footage after an alert went off and saw that an intruder had attempted to jump over her gate. Coolidge, 61 immediately call the police who are currently looking for the suspect.

The security footage showed the unknown man walking around her property before eventually taking off.

Police were called and a trespassing report was taken. The man in question may have just been transient in the area. No arrests have been made, at least not yet.

The American Pie actress has seen a massive spike in her career over the last two years, winning a Golden Globe for her work on The White Lotus.