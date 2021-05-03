Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Secretly Hanging Out!

If reports check out, Bennifer is back!

The pair were a hot item in 2003 and were engaged but postponed their wedding days before it, they later split.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six, her security staff have been picking the Argo star up at the Hotel Bel-Air and taking him to Jennifer’s home.

Sources close to Jennifer insist that the couple are just friends, for now, and that they’ve always been friends.

Lopez recently split from A-Rod and Ben is single!