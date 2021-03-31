Jessica Simpson Revealed That She Previously Tested Positive For COVID-19

Jessica told fans of her positive diagnosis on Instagram on Monday while promoting her upcoming essay for Amazon’s Original Stories series.

“This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19.”

Simpson wrote on her Instagram story. She did not go into any further details of when she tested positive, or her health battle with the virus.

Simpson announced her partnership with Amazon Studios in early December. Her essay, titled, “Take the Lead” will be available on April 29.