John Mayer Is Going On Tour Solo For the First Time!

John Mayer has revealed plans for a groundbreaking solo acoustic arena tour, the first solo tour of his 20-year career.

Kicking off March 11 in Newark, NJ the trek will visit a total of 19 cities across the United States and Canada. The one-of-a-kind show will feature solo performances by Mayer that showcase his talents on the acoustic guitar, piano and electric guitar.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting February 3 at 9 AM local time. Mayer stops in Toronto on March 20th at the Scotia Bank Arena!

All next week, we have a chance for you to Beat the Box Office!