Listen Live

John Mayer Is Going On Tour Solo For the First Time!

Just John and his guitar!

By Dirt/Divas

John Mayer has revealed plans for a groundbreaking solo acoustic arena tour, the first solo tour of his 20-year career.

Kicking off March 11 in Newark, NJ the trek will visit a total of 19 cities across the United States and Canada. The one-of-a-kind show will feature solo performances by Mayer that showcase his talents on the acoustic guitar, piano and electric guitar.

John Mayer Admits To Having Slept With Hundreds Of Women!

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting February 3 at 9 AM local time. Mayer stops in Toronto on March 20th at the Scotia Bank Arena!  

All next week, we have a chance for you to Beat the Box Office!

Related posts

HBO’s “Succession” Returns For Its fourth Season on March 26th

Justin Bieber Officially Sells Publishing Rights To Back Catalog for $203 Million

NETFLIX’S ‘COBRA KAI’ ENDING WITH SEASON 6