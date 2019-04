July 20 & 21

8AM-4PM

Jump for Justin is a skydiving event. Justin Keogh wanted to go skydiving for his 19th birthday but unfortunately passed away 3 days short of his birthday. This year our event will be raising money for Cody’s House – Youth Mental Health Centre. Last year our event had 75 jumpers, this year our goal is 100. We raised almost $16,000 for Youth Haven.