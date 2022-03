Oh Canada! The Juno nominations are out and Justing Bieber and The Weeknd are both up for 5 nominations. Shawn Mendes is up for 4 and leading the pack of nominees is Charlotte Cardin with 6.

Simu Liu will Host Canada’s biggest night in music live and in-person from Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Sunday, May 15th.

Here is the complete list of nominees!