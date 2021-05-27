Justin Bieber Will Perform At The Junos

Justin has won seven Juno Awards and is up for five more this year including Album of the Year for Changes. Other awards that could go his way include; artist of the year, Single of the year (for Intentions), pop album of the year, and of course-the fan choice award.

Justin, like fellow Canadian the Weeknd had lashed out at the Grammys taking issue with the fact that his album Changes was put into the pop category. But there’s something special about receiving awards from your own Country!

Justin hasn’t performed at the Junos since 2010 when he was on stage singing ‘Baby’ with Drake.

Jessie Reyez and JP Saxe are also up for five nominations with The Weeknd nominated for six Junos.