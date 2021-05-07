Justin Trudeau Will Be A Part Of VAX Live: A Concert to Reunite The World!

The Canadian PM will be joining the likes of many other celebrities this weekend in an effort to push vaccine equity and help reduce vaccine hesitancy.

To date, roughly over 1 billion doses have been administered worldwide, but low-income nations continue to fall behind due to inequitable access to vaccines and a surge in daily coronavirus cases.

The special broadcast will be hosted by Selena Gomez and will feature performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, the Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R.

Other notable celebrities and leaders join the concert include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, France President Emmanuel Macron, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

The concert on May 8th will be streamed on YouTube as well as on TV and radio.