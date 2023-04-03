Listen Live

Keep KOOL and Carry On

Win a Lennox-High Efficiency Air Conditioner including installation valued at $9,000!

Brought to you:

How do you beat the heat of the Dog days of Summer in Simcoe County?

107-5 Kool FM and Climate Air Heating and Air Conditioning are giving away a Lennox-High Efficiency Air Conditioner including installation valued at $9,000!

Summer in Simcoe County
Lennox Elite Series EL16XC1-High Efficiency AC

All you have to do is fill our the form below and show us how you’re keeping cool without A/C for your chance to win this Cool prize! Then…just Keep Kool & Carry On!

The Keep Kool and Carry On contest is brought to you by Climate Air Heating and Air Conditioning – let the pros in the green trucks save you big bucks…and 107-5 Kool FM!

