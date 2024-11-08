Kevin Costner's Surprising Return in Yellowstone Season 5B Trailer

Fans of Yellowstone, get ready for a twist! The trailer for Season 5B of Paramount’s hit series dropped with a bang, featuring none other than Kevin Costner as John Dutton. The show, which returns on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. EST/PST, will also air its premiere on CBS at 10 p.m. EST/PST for those tuning in on cable.

The Big Question: Will Costner Stick Around?

Since the show's debut, Costner has embodied the powerful ranch owner, John Dutton, captivating audiences with his rugged portrayal of the Dutton patriarch.

However, speculation about his future on the show has kept fans on edge. The first half of Season 5 aired in 2022, leaving questions about whether Costner would appear in the second half. In June, he officially announced that he wouldn't return to play Dutton in future seasons, sparking rumours of how the show might wrap up his character’s story.

A Dramatic Tease

The trailer for the upcoming episodes doesn’t hold back on intensity. Costner’s Dutton is heard in a powerful voice-over, declaring, “Everyone’s forgotten who runs this valley... Time to remind them... This war is just beginning.” The line sets a foreboding tone as images of family drama and brewing conflicts flash across the screen. Dutton’s appearance alongside Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser, adds even more intrigue to what promises to be a climactic chapter.

With the second half of Season 5 marking Costner's farewell, fans are bracing for a memorable, potentially explosive send-off for the character who’s been at the centre of Yellowstone’s gritty drama.

Don't miss the return of Yellowstone on Nov. 10 to see how John Dutton's story unfolds and what fate awaits the iconic character.