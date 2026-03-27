Kids Lying Development Starts Earlier Than Parents Think

If you’ve got kids, chances are they’ve already tried to pull a fast one on you. And here’s the wild part. It starts way earlier than most people expect.

A new study is shining a light on when kids actually begin to understand and use deception, and it’s not during the school years. It’s not even typical toddler age.

We’re talking baby stage.

It Starts Earlier Than You’d Expect

Researchers found that some babies can begin to understand the basics of deception as early as 10 months old.

By around 17 months, about half of kids are already showing sneaky behaviour. Not full-on lying yet, but things like avoiding eye contact, pretending not to notice something, or testing reactions.

And by the time they hit age three, it ramps up fast.

At that point, many kids are:

Denying things they clearly did

Hiding objects

Making simple excuses

Blaming imaginary causes

In other words, they start getting creative.

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Why Kids Learn to Lie

This might sound concerning, but researchers say it’s actually a normal and healthy part of development.

When kids begin to lie, it usually means their brain is hitting an important milestone. They’re starting to understand that other people have their own thoughts and perspectives.

That ability is often called “theory of mind,” and it’s a big step in cognitive growth.

It also means they’re learning cause and effect. They start to realize that what they say can influence what happens next.

So yes, it can feel frustrating in the moment, but it’s also a sign their brain is developing the way it should.

What It Looks Like in Real Life

Most early “lies” are not elaborate. They’re usually pretty obvious.

Think about things like:

A toddler pretending they didn’t hear you call their name

Sneaking a snack and insisting they didn’t touch anything

Blaming a mess on something that clearly could not have caused it

And of course, the classic move. Saying “I didn’t do it” while there is literal evidence still on their face.

It may not be convincing, but it shows they’re starting to experiment with how communication works.

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What Parents Should Take From This

The key takeaway is not to panic.

Early lying does not mean a child is being bad or manipulative in a negative way. It means they are learning how people think and how interactions work.

That said, it’s still important to guide them.

Teaching honesty, setting clear expectations, and responding calmly can help shape how kids handle truth and trust as they grow.

Why This Stage Matters More Than You Think

It might feel like a small thing, but this stage plays a big role in social development.

As kids learn what they can and cannot get away with, they’re also learning empathy, communication, and problem-solving.

So while it might test your patience, it’s also part of how they figure out the world.

The Lies We All Thought We’d Get Away With

If we’re being honest, most of us probably tried the same tricks growing up.

Whether it was blaming a sibling, pretending not to hear a parent, or insisting we did not eat the last cookie, it’s almost a universal experience.

And now it’s happening again, just from the other side.