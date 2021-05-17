Kids Say Family Dinner Time Should Last No Longer Than 30 Minutes

If given the opportunity, kids want to watch TV and wear pyjamas while eating dinner!

A study was done of 1,000 kids aged 6 to 16 about what kids think of family dinner time. For what it’s worth, dinner time can be a very stressful time for parents.

So how do the kids feel about it? Kids seem to prefer mom’s meals over dads and when given the choice, they want pizza, burgers or chicken nuggets.

And when it comes to doing chores, no surprise, kids don’t like to clear the table, load the dishwasher or do the dishes.

TOP 10 DINNER TIME RULES – ACCORDING TO CHILDREN

1. Can leave the table when you’re finished and not have to wait for everyone else to finish

2. Eat dinner in front of the TV

3. Choose how much food goes on your plate

4. Have whatever you want to drink

5. Can eat in your pajamas

6. Everyone chose what they want to eat

7. Music is allowed to be played

8. Don’t have to finish your meal before you can have dessert

9. Phones allowed at the table

10. Eat with your fingers

TOP 10 MEALS CHILDREN WOULD CHOOSE FOR AN EVENING MEAL:

1. Pizza

2. Burgers

3. Chicken nuggets and chips

4. Fish and chips

5. Roast dinner

6. Spaghetti Bolognese

7. Pasta and sauce

8. Hot dogs

9. Fish fingers and chips

10. Sausage and mash

More