Listen Live

Kids Want At Least 624 Hours Of Playtime This Summer

Not my kids, LOL!

By Kool Parents

Kids want to play OVER 8 HOURS every day this summer!

 

 

A new survey on SWNSDigital.com polled parents and kids aged 5 to 14, and on average, kids want 8.11 hours of playtime EVERY DAY.

That’s 56.77 hours per week, and summer break is roughly 11 weeks . . . so a whopping 624.47 total hours for the whole summer.

 

 

On top of that, the average kid says a “dream summer” would also include:  FIVE pool parties in the backyard . . . THREE road trips . . .at least 10 safe “play-dates” with friends . . . three trips to amusement parks . . . and five new toys.

 

But even kids know that pandemic restrictions are still in place, so not EVERYTHING is possible.  And about 90% say it’ll still be a great summer, even if they don’t get to do everything on their list.

Related posts

Kids Say Family Dinner Time Should Last No Longer Than 30 Minutes

Mattel Wants You To Send Back Your Toys When You’re Done With Them

Barbie Has A New Dream House!