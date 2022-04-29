KOOL FM’S MOTHER’S DAY GIVEAWAY

Brought to you by:

Mom…she’s your teacher, your nurse, a project manager, the family’s CFO, a master chef, and that’s all before 9am… this Mother’s Day she deserves something truly special!

So, Kool FM has partnered with Spa Lumina to help you give mom an ultimate Mother’s Day present.

Tell us why your mom is so KOOL for the chance to win your mom a Mother’s Day treatment including a luxurious facial, Spa Lumina’s signature pedicure, and a Jane Iredale Hydropure Hyaluronic Lip Gloss.

Amy will be picking a winner everyday from Monday, May 2nd until Friday, May 6th – All you have to do to enter is fill out the form below!

Happy Mother’s Day and thank you for all that you do, from Spa Lumina – Light. Lift. Luminate and Barrie’s Best Mix, 107.5 Kool FM.