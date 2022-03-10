Brought to you by:

Tipsy O’Kool, has hidden another pot of gold somewhere in Simcoe County… and if you can figure out where it is, you’ll be $1,000 richer!

Listen to KOOL FM this St Patrick’s Day (Thursday, March 17th, 2022), because every hour between 6am and 6pm he’ll give you a clever little clue in the form of a rhyme. To win treasure, all you have to do is solve the riddle, and be the correct caller through at 705-727-1075! Easy right?

Good luck and happy hunting for KOOL FM’S Pot of Gold, brought to you by BDO Debt Solutions…Our licensed insolvency trustees can help you turn the page on debt. Visit BDODebt.ca only on Barrie’s Best Mix 107-5 KOOL FM!

THE CLUES:

Contest Rules:

The Pot of Gold Contest is open to any resident of Simcoe County over the age of 18,

KOOL FM will provide one clue every hour between 6am-6pm on Thursday, March 17th, 2022

After the clue is provided the phone lines 705-727-1075, will open up and the first 3 callers will be allowed to make a guess as to where the virtual pot of gold is hidden.

All guesses must be specific, there is only 1 acceptable answer.

If no one guesses the specific location then the guessing is over until the next clue is revealed.

Once the pot of gold has been found the contest is over.

KOOL FM is not responsible for a listener’s inability to reach the stations due to service interruption, technical problems, dropped calls, the failure of telephone or electronic equipment, poor/slow internet connection, or the inability of a listener to contact KOOL FM for any reason whatsoever.

Decisions of KOOL FM are final and cannot be challenged.