KOOL FM’s Pot of Gold
Barrie’s favourite leprechaun, Tipsy O’Kool is back with ANOTHER Pot of Gold, be the first to find where it is and you'll win the gold inside!
Tipsy O’Kool, has hidden another pot of gold somewhere in Simcoe County… and if you can figure out where it is, you’ll be $1,000 richer!
Listen to KOOL FM this St Patrick’s Day (Thursday, March 17th, 2022), because every hour between 6am and 6pm he’ll give you a clever little clue in the form of a rhyme. To win treasure, all you have to do is solve the riddle, and be the correct caller through at 705-727-1075! Easy right?
Good luck and happy hunting for KOOL FM’S Pot of Gold, brought to you by BDO Debt Solutions…Our licensed insolvency trustees can help you turn the page on debt. Visit BDODebt.ca only on Barrie’s Best Mix 107-5 KOOL FM!
THE CLUES:
