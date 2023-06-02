Kool FM’s Sounds of Summer

brought to you by:

We love summer! The feel of summer. The taste of summer. But mostly, we love the Sounds of Summer

1075 Kool FM and Paul Sadlon Motors are giving you the chance to win BIG with Kool FM’s $10,000 Dollar Sounds of Summer!

Listen daily for your chance to identify our Summer Sound. Get it right, and you’ll instantly win a Napoleon Freestyle Gas Grill courtesy of Napoleon Home Comfort. PLUS you’ll qualify for the $10,000 grand Prize!

The Freestyle 425 Gas Barbecue is a compact grill with premium features and unbeatable value. Ignited by the instant JETFIRE ignition system that lights the main burners with a jet of flame easily, every time. Get the perfect sear over the cast iron porcelainized enamel cooking grids. Four stainless steel burners provide heat that can be easily controlled by ergonomic knobs and monitored by the onboard temperature gauge. The rugged wheels allow this barbecue to go where the action is, while the easy-to-fold side shelves, featuring tool hangers and a bottle opener, make sure that the Freestyle meets your lifestyle and space

Kool FM’s $10,000 Dollar Sounds of Summer contest, driven by Paul Sadlon Motors – 550 Bayfield in North Barrie, and Barrie’s Best Mix 1075 Kool FM.

Listen to our Sound of Summer

See all the incorrect guesses below: