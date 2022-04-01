KOOL FM’s Summer Body Tune Up
We love you just the way you are, but if you're looking to give your body a tune up just in time for summer we're hear to help!
Brought to you by
With summer around the corner, pants will become shorts, blouses will turn to tank tops and suiting up means…you’re probably going to the beach!
So, Kool FM wants to help you look and feel just as good as that summer wardrobe. With our Kool FM Summer Body Tune Up!
Every Weekday afternoon in April, Amy will fire the Hot Bod Fitness cue to call. If you’re caller #7 at 705-727-1075 when you hear it you’ll win a pair of Intro Classes to Hot Bod Fitness then…get ready to bathing suit up!
The Summer Body Tune Up only from Hot Bod Fitness and Barrie’s Best Mix, 107-5 Kool FM.
Contest Rules & Regulations & Prize Details
Each daily prize includes: 2 x Unlimited Month Passes valued at $79/each
There is no limit to the number of classes you can take within this 1 month term.
There is a $15 Late fee for no shows/ late cancellations. Therefore, when you redeem your FREE Intro Month, you will be required to supply a credit card for HotBod Fitness to set up your account.
This is a women’s only fitness center.
To redeem your Intro Class prize, you must be a new clients to HotBod Fitness and not have a current membership.
Passes are transferable if you do not meet these requirements.