KOOL FM’s Trick 4 Treats Contest Fan Voting

Thanks to everyone who sublimated pictures of their four legged friends dressed up in costumes for Halloween. There were so many to choose from. We did a random draw and came up with three finalists and now we need your help to decide who the winner of the $200 Pet Smart gift card should be courtesy of Heather Jones, Remax Hallmark Chay Realty, A name you can trust to reach your real estate dreams!!

Cast your vote by filling out the form below. Please note you can only vote once per day. If you vote more the once per day, all of your votes will become null and void. The winner will be announced on Monday November 1st, 2021.

Meet Willow;

Willow is a fun loving dog with super high energy and loves her toys and walks. She’ll also ensure that your package arrives quickly and safely.

Meet Kengi:

Kengi is a 2 year old Canadian Bengal. Kengi has no problem vocalizing loudly what she wants! Her favourite hobbies include: trips outside on leash, chasing all balls, bird watching and jumping/parkour. She despises the vacuum and is obsessed with wet food and will make you walk the plank if you deprive her of snuggles at bedtime.

Meet Ernest:

Sherlock Hound here. My name is Ernest and I’m a 1.5 year old American basset hound. My two favourite activities are eating and napping, a close third is scent detection training. I love tracking people and scents, and I’m quite good at it, so the Sherlock Hound outfit seemed fitting.