Dressing up is one of the best parts of Halloween! But who said it was just for people? Introducing KOOL FM’s Trick 4 Treats contest! We want to see your cute little fur babies dressed up for Halloween. Just for doing so you could win your pet a 200-dollar Pet Smart gift card. We’ll select the top 3, and let you vote for the winner!

Deadline to enter is 11:30 PM Friday October 29th, 2021.

It’s Kool FM’s Trick 4 Treats, brought to you by, Heather Jones, Remax Hallmark Chay Realty. A name you can trust to reach your real estate drams!!