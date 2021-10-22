KOOL FM’s Trick 4 Treats
If there is one thing we know, it's that pet owners love their pets, and almost everyone else likes looking at cute pet picture on the internet. Introducing... KOOL FM's Trick For Treats.
Brought to you by:
Dressing up is one of the best parts of Halloween! But who said it was just for people? Introducing KOOL FM’s Trick 4 Treats contest! We want to see your cute little fur babies dressed up for Halloween. Just for doing so you could win your pet a 200-dollar Pet Smart gift card. We’ll select the top 3, and let you vote for the winner!
Deadline to enter is 11:30 PM Friday October 29th, 2021.
It’s Kool FM’s Trick 4 Treats, brought to you by, Heather Jones, Remax Hallmark Chay Realty. A name you can trust to reach your real estate drams!!
