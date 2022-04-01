KOOL FM’s Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt @ Drysdale’s Tree Farm

The Easter Bunny is coming to town, and we’re celebrating in an egg-stra special way!

It’s the KOOL FM Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt at Drysdale’s Tree Farm – with a chance to win a Toronto family getaway filled with curiosity and excitement!

This Easter Long Weekend head to Drysdale’s Tree Farm and take part in one of their nine amazing Easter Egg Hunts: Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday at 10am, 12pm , or 2pm. Make you register your family first before you attend by clicking here.

Find one of the special GOLDEN EGGS and you’ll be entered to win the ultimate family getaway!

Prize includes;

A two-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Toronto – in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District

Four tickets to see Cirque du Soleil’s ‘KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities’ – under the Big Top at Ontario Place starting April 14th – July 11th

Winner will be announced and called on Tuesday April 19th during Kool Mornings with Dale and Charlie