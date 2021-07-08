KOOL VIRAL: Sesame Street Takes On Anti-Asian Racism, Through Song!

Who doesn’t love Sesame Street, like, seriously?

For years the incredible program has been teaching kids about what’s cool and not cool!

Their latest song premiered on the show with the hopes of combating anti-Asian racism, which has ramped up since the pandemic.

Check out the awesome song below:

If only this came out when I was a kid! I could have used a song like this growing up, but it’s awesome that kids these days can hear that it’s okay to be different!