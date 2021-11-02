Kristy Swanson Is In Hospital With COVID-Related Pneumonia!

Swanson played the main character in the 1992 film with Luke Perry as her co-star, this before Sarah Michelle Gellar became a star from the same character on TV.

Swanson who has previously shared anti-vaccine videos and message on social media is now asking her followers for help.

“Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she wrote on Twitter.

Karma may have caught up with her or at least that is what many are pointing out on social media!