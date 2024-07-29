Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Are Officially Engaged!

Little Monsters, rejoice! Lady Gaga, has confirmed that she is engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Michael Polansky. In true Gaga fashion, she made the announcement in a fabulous way—by introducing him as “my fiancé” to none other than the French Prime Minister!

Love in the City of Love

Lady Gaga, known for her larger-than-life persona and jaw-dropping performances, was in Paris over the weekend. She wasn’t just there to sightsee or enjoy a croissant by the Seine; she was in town to perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony. Talk about a busy weekend!

While attending the Olympic Swimming Competition, Gaga had a chance to meet the French Prime Minister. And like any excited bride-to-be, she couldn’t help but share her joyous news. Imagine the scene: the world’s biggest pop star casually dropping her engagement news to a world leader. Iconic.

A Golden Moment

This announcement has fans buzzing with excitement. Gaga and Michael Polansky have been dating for a while, and their relationship has been filled with sweet moments, public appearances, and lots of love. Michael, a tech entrepreneur, seems to be the perfect match for our talented songstress.

Gaga’s engagement news adds a touch of glamour to the already dazzling Olympics. As if her stunning performance at the Opening Ceremony wasn’t enough, she gave us another reason to celebrate. Congratulations to the happy couple!