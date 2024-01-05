Listen Live

Lil Nas X To Drop Song Next Week, Promises ‘Greatest Comeback’

By Dirt/Divas

Lil Nas X, who released his debut album, Montero, back in 2021, tweeted to fans this week that he’s about to have “the greatest comeback of all time” and will release a new song “next week.” He also addressed his haters. “I love this constant cycle the world has with me,” Nas wrote.

 “When I started making music yall told me I was just another Twitter rapper. Then I made the biggest song of all time.” He added, “Yall called me a one-hit wonder. Then I dropped one of the most streamed albums of the year with 3 top 5 hits. 

Lil Nas X Says That Beyoncé’s Album Is Changing His Life

now yall saying my new s-it not finna do nothing. At some point, y’all gotta realize I am God’s favourite.” Nas previously teased the new single with a snippet back in November, and teased that he is about to enter his “Christian era.”

