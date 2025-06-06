SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT IN EFFECT click here for details
7% of Adults Lock Their Door Just to Check the Mail

Lifestyle
Published June 6, 2025
By Charlie

If you’ve ever debated whether it’s necessary to lock the door when stepping out for 30 seconds, you're not alone — but apparently, 7% of people take no chances. Yes, they lock their door even to check the mail.

A new poll of 2,000 adults looked at our locking-up habits, and spoiler: most of us are living a little on the edge.

When Do We Lock the Door?

  • Only 25% of people say they always lock the door when running a quick errand
  • Just 20% lock up when they’re out walking the dog
  • And then there’s that 7% who are not here for your petty theft nonsense — they lock the door to grab the mail. Big “not today, burglars” energy.

But What Happens When We Lock Ourselves Out?

Ah yes — we’ve all been there, standing on the porch in slippers, holding a phone at 2% battery and asking ourselves why we didn’t just grab the keys.

Here’s how people deal:

  • 39% have a spare key hidden somewhere (probably under that fake rock that’s not fooling anyone)
  • 29% leave a key with a friend or neighbour
  • 25% have a smart lock they can control from their phone (very 2025 of them)
  • And 8% say they’d have to break into their own home, most likely Mission: Impossible style, through an unlocked window

So… What’s the Takeaway?

Lock the door if it gives you peace of mind. Or don’t — and just hope you don’t end up climbing through the bathroom window in your yoga pants while the neighbours watch. Either way, maybe start hiding that spare key somewhere a little less obvious.

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
