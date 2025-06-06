7% of Adults Lock Their Door Just to Check the Mail

If you’ve ever debated whether it’s necessary to lock the door when stepping out for 30 seconds, you're not alone — but apparently, 7% of people take no chances. Yes, they lock their door even to check the mail.

A new poll of 2,000 adults looked at our locking-up habits, and spoiler: most of us are living a little on the edge.

When Do We Lock the Door?

Only 25% of people say they always lock the door when running a quick errand

of people say they always lock the door when running a quick errand Just 20% lock up when they’re out walking the dog

lock up when they’re out walking the dog And then there’s that 7% who are not here for your petty theft nonsense — they lock the door to grab the mail. Big “not today, burglars” energy.

But What Happens When We Lock Ourselves Out?

Ah yes — we’ve all been there, standing on the porch in slippers, holding a phone at 2% battery and asking ourselves why we didn’t just grab the keys.

Here’s how people deal:

39% have a spare key hidden somewhere (probably under that fake rock that’s not fooling anyone)

have a spare key hidden somewhere (probably under that fake rock that’s not fooling anyone) 29% leave a key with a friend or neighbour

leave a key with a friend or neighbour 25% have a smart lock they can control from their phone (very 2025 of them)

have a smart lock they can control from their phone (very 2025 of them) And 8% say they’d have to break into their own home, most likely Mission: Impossible style, through an unlocked window

So… What’s the Takeaway?

Lock the door if it gives you peace of mind. Or don’t — and just hope you don’t end up climbing through the bathroom window in your yoga pants while the neighbours watch. Either way, maybe start hiding that spare key somewhere a little less obvious.