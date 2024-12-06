Looks Like the Top Holiday Gift for Kids This Year Is… Clothes?

With the holiday season fast approaching, parents are already making their shopping lists—and if you're hoping for that latest toy, gadget, or gaming console, it might be time to shift your expectations. According to a recent survey, this year’s big holiday gift category for kids under 14 is... clothing!

Clothing Takes the Lead

Surprisingly, 60% of parents say they’re prioritizing clothing, shoes, and accessories this holiday season. That's a pretty major shift from the usual toy-filled wish lists that dominate the holidays. Maybe it’s time to start getting creative with your fashion game—who wouldn’t love a fresh new wardrobe to ring in the new year?

Other Popular Gift Categories

Toys still make the list, with 42% of parents shopping for them. But tech and electronics come in close behind, with 37% of parents looking to snag the latest gadgets. As for entertainment? Books, video games, and all things fun are on 33% of shopping lists. Craft lovers aren’t forgotten either, with 31% of parents picking up arts and crafts supplies for their little ones.

Shopping Trends: Where Are Parents Heading?

While 30% of parents are sticking to big-box stores like Walmart and Target, many are also supporting local businesses, hitting department stores, discount outlets, and boutiques. It’s all about supporting the community or scoring the best deals, right?

Deals and Discounts: The Ultimate Holiday Decider

What are the biggest deciding factors for parents when shopping for gifts this year? Deals, discounts, free shipping, and availability. With the stress of supply chain issues still looming, it looks like getting the best price and securing your order early is a top priority.

So, if you’re planning to ask Santa for the latest toy, now’s the time to start! But if you’re lucky, you might end up with a stylish new sweater or fresh kicks instead. Keep an eye out for those shirt boxes—they’re a hot commodity this year.