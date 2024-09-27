Remembering An Icon: Maggie Smith's Top 5 Roles

Today, Hollywood lost a legend when the amazing actress Maggie Smith passed away. Today we want to pay homage to her talent by highlighting some of her top roles.

Maggie had a career that lasted over 60 years. She gave us so many unforgettable performances that we will always remember her.

Born in 1934, she sadly passed away on September 26, 2024. Let’s celebrate her memory by counting down Maggie Smith's top 5 roles!

Maggie Smith's Top 5 Roles

Granny Wendy in Hook

First up is a lesser-known role. Not many people remember how great Maggie was as Granny Wendy in this classic movie. As the older Wendy Darling, she reminded Peter Pan how important family and growing up are. Maggie added warmth to the story, which is an adventure that keeps your imagination alive from start to finish!

Mother Superior in Sister Act

In Sister Act, Maggie played the fabulous Mother Superior. This role showed her fun and caring side. She tried to keep the lively nuns in line while also learning to enjoy their joyful spirit. Who knew a musical could be so much fun? Maggie’s clever comebacks made this role unforgettable!

Mrs. Medlock in The Secret Garden

Maggie played Mrs. Medlock, the strict housekeeper in The Secret Garden. While she wasn’t the warmest character, her strong personality was important to the story. The way she managed the mysterious mansion added to the magic of the film, reminding us that every character has their own story.

Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey

Ah, the memorable Violet Crawley! Maggie’s role as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey was fantastic. Her funny lines and sharp wit made her a fan favourite. Whether she was being snarky or showing her kind side, Violet was always a highlight of the show. Check out some of her best lines below...

Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter

No list of Maggie’s best roles would be complete without Professor McGonagall. This is probably her most famous role. She played the warm but strict head of Gryffindor House. Whether she was teaching spells or standing up to Voldemort, she always did what was right. Plus, she had so many great lines that fans love to quote. One of my favourites is, "I will not have you, in the course of a single evening, besmirching that name by behaving like a babbling, bumbling band of baboons!"

Honourable Mention

It wouldn't be a list of Maggie's best roles without mentioning her role in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brody". The story of a bold teacher, Miss Jean Brodie, played by Maggie Smith. She works at an all-girls school in Scotland in the 1930s and teaches in her own way, encouraging her students to think freely. Miss Brodie favours a group of girls, called the "Brodie set," and shares her personal beliefs, including admiration for Mussolini.

As time goes on, one student, Sandy, begins to question Miss Brodie's influence. In the end, Sandy makes a choice that changes Miss Brodie's future. Maggie Smith won an Oscar for her role in this film.

A Lasting Legacy

Maggie Smith’s amazing talent and unique characters have made a big impact on film and TV. She was not just an actress but a true icon who brought joy to many. Her roles continue to inspire new fans, and we will always cherish the moments she shared with us on screen.

So next time you watch one of her films, take a moment to appreciate the magic that is Maggie Smith!