‘Margaritaville’ Legend Jimmy Buffett Dies at the age of 76.

Sadly, Jimmy Buffet passed away on Friday at the age of 76. He’d been battling a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma. He’d been fighting it for about four years. His biggest hit “Margaritaville” came out in 1977 . . . but around that time, he also put out “Come Monday”, “Fins”, “Volcano”, “A Pirate Looks at Forty”, “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Why Don’t We Get Drunk”, “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes”, and “Son of a Son of a Sailor”.

Later in his career, he made a major mark on country music and shared in success with Alan Jackson (“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”).

According to an official obituary for the star posted to his website, Buffett had been “fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years”. The obituary noted that Buffett “continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, Merkel cell carcinoma is a very rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the skin, and “sun exposure and having a weak immune system can affect the risk of Merkel cell carcinoma.”

Buffett is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane Slagsvol, and his three children: Savannah, Sarah and Cameron.