Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years of Daydream With Unreleased Songs and Rare Demos

If you wore out your Daydream CD back in the '90s, Mariah Carey has a treat for you.

The pop superstar is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her iconic 1995 album with a deluxe reissue packed with 33 tracks, including never-before-heard songs, rare songwriting demos, and live performances.

Among the biggest surprises is "One Night," a song Mariah recorded in 1995 that has been sitting in the vault for three decades. Fans also get early writing demos of "Melt Away" and "I Am Free," offering a rare glimpse into her songwriting process.

The expanded edition also features "Slipping Away," a brand-new remix of "Underneath the Stars," and live recordings from Madison Square Garden, Tokyo Dome and Rotterdam.

Released in 1995, Daydream became one of the biggest albums of Mariah's career. It spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced a string of massive hits.

The album also made music history. "Fantasy," featuring Ol' Dirty Bastard, became the first song by a female artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "One Sweet Day" with Boyz II Men topped the chart for an incredible 16 consecutive weeks, setting a record at the time. "Always Be My Baby" also reached No. 1.

To date, Daydream has sold more than 27 million copies worldwide and has been certified 11-times Platinum in the United States.

Collectors will have plenty to look forward to as well. Physical editions arrive October 16 as a triple vinyl LP, two-CD set and even a cassette, because apparently everything from the '90s is making a comeback.

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There will also be a limited-edition baby pink vinyl for die-hard fans, along with previously unreleased live recordings that have never been available on physical formats before.