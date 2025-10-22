Mariah Carey Named MusiCares’ 2026 Person of the Year — and She Totally Deserves It 🌟

It’s official — the Queen of Christmas (and pretty much every high note ever) is getting a crown for her heart, too.

MusiCares — the non-profit arm of the Recording Academy that supports music industry professionals facing financial, personal, or medical challenges — has announced Mariah Carey as its 2026 Person of the Year.

The five-time Grammy winner will be celebrated for her decades of giving back, from funding relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina and during the COVID-19 pandemic, to founding Camp Mariah, a program that helps underserved youth build confidence and career opportunities.

A Night Fit for a Legend

Mariah will be honoured at the 35th annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala on January 30, 2026, at the Los Angeles Convention Center — just two nights before the Grammy Awards take over the Crypto.com Arena.

The gala traditionally features surprise performances from A-list musicians paying tribute to the honouree, so expect a star-studded night full of vocal runs, sequins, and maybe a little snow machine action (because it’s Mariah).

A Big Year for Mimi

The honour comes right on the heels of Mariah’s brand-new studio album, Here for It All, her first release in seven years. Between that, her annual holiday takeover, and now a lifetime achievement in generosity, Carey is clearly in her “giving-icon” era.

If anyone deserves to be recognized for hitting both the high notes and the high road, it’s her. 🎤💖