Listen Live

Mariah Carey Named MusiCares’ 2026 Person of the Year — and She Totally Deserves It 🌟

Music | What's Trending
Published October 22, 2025
By Charlie

It’s official — the Queen of Christmas (and pretty much every high note ever) is getting a crown for her heart, too.

MusiCares — the non-profit arm of the Recording Academy that supports music industry professionals facing financial, personal, or medical challenges — has announced Mariah Carey as its 2026 Person of the Year.

The five-time Grammy winner will be celebrated for her decades of giving back, from funding relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina and during the COVID-19 pandemic, to founding Camp Mariah, a program that helps underserved youth build confidence and career opportunities.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Is “Here for It All” — And Her New Album Drops This Fall! 🎤✨

A Night Fit for a Legend

Mariah will be honoured at the 35th annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala on January 30, 2026, at the Los Angeles Convention Center — just two nights before the Grammy Awards take over the Crypto.com Arena.

The gala traditionally features surprise performances from A-list musicians paying tribute to the honouree, so expect a star-studded night full of vocal runs, sequins, and maybe a little snow machine action (because it’s Mariah).

A Big Year for Mimi

The honour comes right on the heels of Mariah’s brand-new studio album, Here for It All, her first release in seven years. Between that, her annual holiday takeover, and now a lifetime achievement in generosity, Carey is clearly in her “giving-icon” era.

If anyone deserves to be recognized for hitting both the high notes and the high road, it’s her. 🎤💖

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close