Mariah Carey Is “Here for It All” — And Her New Album Drops This Fall! 🎤✨

Hold on to your high notes — Mariah Carey is officially back!

The legendary diva just announced her first studio album in six years, and we are so here for it. Titled Here for It All, this marks Mariah’s 16th (yes, sixteenth!) studio album and her first since 2018’s Caution.

And in true Mimi fashion, she’s coming in glam and glitter first — teaming up once again with iconic producer L.A. Reidto deliver what’s already sounding like a full-on vocal masterclass.

🎶 What We Know So Far:

Release date? September 26th — start planning the listening party now.

September 26th — start planning the listening party now. First single? “ Type Dangerous ” — it’s already out and giving fierce, flirty throwback energy.

“ ” — it’s already out and giving fierce, flirty throwback energy. Tracklist? 11 songs, including the upcoming bop “Sugar Sweet” (which already sounds like a new dessert and a new obsession).

This album promises everything we love about Mariah: powerhouse vocals, drama, sparkle, and songs you’ll pretend not to cry to on a Thursday night.

Mariah is still that girl, and with Here for It All, she’s ready to remind the world why she owns five octaves, Christmas, and your heart.