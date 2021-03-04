Mariah’s Family Keeps Suing Her!

Mariah’s older brother is now sighting emotional distress based on what was printed in the best-selling memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

On Wednesday, Morgan Carey filed papers accusing his famous little sister of defamation for parts of the book that falsely suggest he was violent.

This isn’t the only family member accusing Mariah of untruths in her memoir. Carey’s older sister Alison sued her for $1.25 million for alleged emotional distress over the book.