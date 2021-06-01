Listen Live

Matt LeBlanc Now Being Called An Irish Uncle After ‘Friends’ Reunion

We knew one of the 'friends' would become a meme!

By Dirt/Divas

Matt LeBlanc is a dead ringer for a beloved Irish uncle.

Social media exploded last Thursday after the special ran calling out LeBlanc a Gaelic grandad.  This is somewhat ironic since Matt played Joey Tribbiana, an Italian lady’s man.

Meanwhile, a very “Irish uncle-Esque” pic of the 53-year-old “Joey” star sitting with his arms folded on a couch, wearing a striped short-sleeved shirt has taken social media by storm.

