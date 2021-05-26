Matthew Perry Catches Social Media Flak For Selling COVID-Themed T-Shirt

Matthew Perry, posted a new clothing collection including a COVID-themed t-shirt on his reunion special-hefty merchandise site, represent.com, last week.

On Monday, Perry also posted images of himself on Twitter and Instagram wearing the shirt that exclaims, in pure Chandler mode (and “Friends” font), “Could I be anymore vaccinated?”

The tee sparked some criticism on social media. “Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste,” said one commentator.

The t-shirt is on sale for $26.99. “Friends: The Reunion Special” debuts on HBO Max on May 27.