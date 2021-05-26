Matthew Perry Catches Social Media Flak For Selling COVID-Themed T-Shirt
The one with the pandemic-themed t-shirt.
Matthew Perry, posted a new clothing collection including a COVID-themed t-shirt on his reunion special-hefty merchandise site, represent.com, last week.
On Monday, Perry also posted images of himself on Twitter and Instagram wearing the shirt that exclaims, in pure Chandler mode (and “Friends” font), “Could I be anymore vaccinated?”
The tee sparked some criticism on social media. “Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste,” said one commentator.
The t-shirt is on sale for $26.99. “Friends: The Reunion Special” debuts on HBO Max on May 27.
Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at https://t.co/WzJDsPVqFX Only available for a limited time pic.twitter.com/M2G8hbNV23
— matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) May 24, 2021