Meanwhile in Canada, Boy Builds Stick Libraries for Dogs!

One Canadian dad was looking for a fun activity for his son during quarantine and came up with an idea!

David Carter, an educator in Saskatchewan, Canada, realized he had to get creative in order to keep his 10-year-old son, Jeremiah, busy during the quarantine.

A 10-year old boy wanted to do something nice for the dogs in his neighbourhood, so he built them a stick library.

He now has two locations and is already expanding to more.