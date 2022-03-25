Meghan Markle and Spotify release Details of Her Much-Anticipated Podcast!

It’s called Archetypes! Meghan will host what is being called a groundbreaking series that “will investigate the labels that try to hold women back” – something with which Meghan is familiar.

According to the press release from Spotify, the former Suits star will speak with historians and experts to “uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives.

The title archetypes is also a nod to Archewell, the non-profit organization founded by Meghan and Prince Harry.

Meghan has been a longtime advocate and activist for women’s rights, among other things like gender equality and paid parental leave.

PHOTO CREDIT: Meghan and her half-sister Samantha in 2008. (Twitter/Samantha Markle)