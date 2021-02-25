Michael Bolton doing a parody of his famous “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” for a BROKERAGE firm

Online brokerage public.com hired Bolton to help them promote their company as they continue to compete with the ongoing Robinhood saga and GameStop Reddit craze.

The spoof is set to the tune of his Grammy-winning 1989 hit, “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” which takes shots at the controversial business model used by Robinhood and other brokerages.

The YouTube video was published by Public.com, which lists Will Smith, JJ Watt, Dick Parsons, and The Chainsmokers among its investors and advisers.